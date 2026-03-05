Four persons have been reportedly abducted along the Igbeti–Kishi Road in Oyo State, prompting a coordinated rescue operation by security operatives....

The incident was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Oyo State Police Command, Ayanlade Olayinka, who disclosed that the command had swiftly deployed personnel to secure the release of the victims and apprehend those responsible.

According to the police, upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police directed the Divisional Police Officers of Kishi and Igbeti divisions, alongside other tactical teams, to mobilise all necessary operational assets to facilitate the safe rescue of the abducted persons.

Security operatives have since commenced coordinated search-and-rescue operations, combing surrounding communities and intensifying intelligence gathering to track down the suspects.

The police command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, while urging members of the public to remain calm and provide any useful information that could assist ongoing efforts to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.