Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa said his administration will continue to align with individuals who are passionate about promoting education and humanity.

He made this statement at an event organized by the High Chief Bode & Betty Osedimilehin Foundation (HCBBO), where a total of 127 individuals, including students from Owo and Ose local government areas, received scholarships and empowerment.

79 secondary school students from Owo and Ose, along with 16 primary school students and seven medical students, among others benefited from the programme.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Ebenezer Adeniyan, Governor Aiyedatiwa remarked that the government cannot single-handedly fund education.

Bode Osedimilehin, the event organizer, noted that the programme aimed to give back to the community and ensure that no child is left out of school.

He stressed that education should be a partnership between the public and private sectors to secure a better future for the community.

Osedimilehin called on affluent Nigerians to collaborate with the government to transform the education sector.

“When we compare Nigeria to developed countries, we see significant gaps,” he stated. “The best course of action is to support these children, as they are the future leaders.”

He added, “Education should not be solely the government’s responsibility. In Africa, we lag behind in education compared to other parts of the world, where costs are minimal. We all need to contribute to ensure future generations receive quality education. This is an opportunity for the selected few, and they should maximize it by dedicating themselves fully.”

He encouraged students to remain focused and resilient despite the challenges facing the country, asserting that education can lift them out of the cycle of poverty.

Additionally, ten artisans were empowered, and a special award was presented to an outstanding individual.

Guest speaker Professor Ayo Agbonjimi highlighted that Nigeria’s education system suffers from significant corruption and called for increased federal funding for education.

“Everyone knows that education is fundamental to human development, which is why they send their children to schools in Western Europe and the United States,” he remarked.

He reminisced about the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who successfully implemented free education in the old Western Region by prioritizing budget. allocations for education, saying, “If Awolowo could achieve this without substantial revenue, then Nigeria can certainly do it. Politicians steal our money, which is why education remains underfunded.”