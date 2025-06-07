A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki is optimistic that the Peoples Democratic Party will bounce back and give the ruling All Progressives Congress a run for its money ahead of the 2027 general election.

He gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen shortly after carrying out his PDP membership registration at his Ajikobi ward in Ilorin West local government area of Kwara state.

Saraki who is also the Chairman of the PDP reconciliation Committee expressed confidence the party will return to is glory days, judging by the turn out of people for the registration exercise.

He also disclosed that the reconciliation effort of the party will yield positive results ahead of the general elections.