The Flying Eagles Of Nigeria have qualified for the Under 20 World Cup slated for Chile after defeating the Junior Teranga Lions of Senegal 3-1 on penalties.

The match which was a quarter final match up in the Under 20 AFCON holding in Egypt ended in a scoreless draw during regulation and extra time.

During the penalty shootout the Flying Eagles scored all the three penalty kicks taken while the Senegalese junior Lions scored only 1 of their four penalty kicks.

The Goalkeeper of the Flying Eagles who was the hero of the encounter saved two of the spot kicks while the fourh hit the crossbar.