The Federal Ministry of Environment has issued a warning that several locations across 16 states may experience heavy rainfall, likely to result in flooding, between October 4 and October 8, 2025.

The National Flood Early Warning Centre stated this on Saturday, in a flood alert signed by the Director of the Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Usman Bokani, made available to TVC.

According to the statement, the centre predicted that the flooding is likely to affect 39 locations across the 16 states.

The ministry charged relevant stakeholders and state governments to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of the predicted flooding.

The states and locations likely to experience flooding are Delta State (Asaba), Yobe State (Damaturu), Sokoto State (Isa), Zamfara State (Anka, Bungudu, Gusau, Kaura-Namoda, Maradun, Shinkafi), Katsina State (Jibia), Oyo State (Kisi, Oyo), Kebbi State (Ribah, Sakaba, Yelwa), Kano State (Gwarzo, Sumaila, Karaye) and Niger State (Kontagora, Mashegu, Mokwa, New-Bussa, Rijau, Wushishi).

Others are Kwara State (Kosubosu), Benue State (Agaku, Buruku, Gboko, Katsina-Ala, Ugba), Borno State (Briyel), Bayelsa State (Brass, Ikpidiama, Odoni), Cross River State (Edor, Ikom), Rivers State (Itu, Ahoada), and Enugu State (Nsukka).

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, as of September 20, at least 232 persons had lost their lives, while 121,224 others had been displaced following the flood impact that swept through several parts of the country.

The 2025 flood dashboard shows that at least 339,658 people have been affected so far, with 681 sustaining various degrees of injuries.

TVC previously reported that the residents in riverine areas of Niger State have been urged to evacuate immediately, following warnings that four major hydroelectric dams like Shiroro, Jebba, Kainji, and Zungeru, may begin releasing excess water without notice.

The alert was issued to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), prompting an urgent advisory to communities located near Rivers Niger and Kaduna to relocate to higher ground.

In a statement released in Minna, NSEMA’s Director-General, Abdullahi Baba Arah, described the potential flooding as “catastrophic,” citing the massive volumes of water expected to be discharged from the dams.