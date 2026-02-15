A yet-to-be-identified commercial bus driver has reportedly stabbed an officer of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) along the Ojota Interchange area of the State while attempting to escape lawful arrest. In a Sunday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs...

In a Sunday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs, LASTMA reported that its officers intercepted a commercial Volkswagen Caravelle (EKY 693 YK) along the Ojota–Ketu corridor. The vehicle was stopped for recklessly operating with its passenger door open while fully laden, a violation that gravely endangered commuters and other road users.

The agency reported that when the bus developed a mechanical fault during the getaway attempt, the driver grabbed a bottle from the vehicle and stabbed the LASTMA officer, seeking to clear a path for his escape.

The statement reads, “The violence involved a painted Caravelle GL Volkswagen commercial bus EKY 693 YK. The vehicle was lawfully intercepted for a flagrant contravention of extant traffic regulations, having been operated along the Ojota–Ketu corridor with its passenger door recklessly left ajar while fully laden with commuters, an egregious infraction that gravely endangered passengers and other road users alike.

“Upon interception on the main carriageway, the driver responded with brazen insubordination, strenuously resisting lawful arrest and attempting a hazardous escape by mounting the median in a desperate bid to abscond. His attempted flight was, however, abruptly curtailed when the vehicle became mechanically immobilised. Frustrated by the collapse of his escape plan, the suspect descended into unrestrained violence.

“In a shocking display of brutality, he seized a jagged, broken bottle from within the bus and lunged menacingly at the enforcement officers, stabbing one officer in the fingers of his right hand. The vicious attack resulted in severe fractures and significant blood loss before the assailant fled the scene in a cowardly retreat.”

While the driver managed to flee, the vehicle was impounded. The agency has launched an investigation to apprehend the suspect, while the injured official was promptly evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.

The statement added, “Notwithstanding his escape, the offending vehicle was immediately impounded in strict compliance with statutory provisions. The injured officer was promptly evacuated to a medical facility, where he underwent emergency surgical intervention. Due to the gravity of the fractures sustained, two fingers required immediate operative reconstruction. He remains under close medical observation and is receiving comprehensive care.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condemned the act, describing it as a “reprehensible act.”

He affirmed that the incident is being thoroughly investigated by the Police and prosecutorial measures are underway to ensure the apprehension and diligent prosecution of the perpetrator.

Bakare-Oki reiterated that any act of violence against traffic enforcement personnel constitutes a direct affront to lawful authority and civil order.

He admonished commercial transport operators to desist from reckless noncompliance with traffic laws, warning that the Authority will continue to intensify enforcement operations to safeguard public safety and uphold regulatory discipline across Lagos State.

The Agency remains steadfast in its statutory mandate to entrench orderliness, discipline and the seamless flow of traffic throughout the metropolis. Acts of lawlessness and violent resistance will invariably attract a firm and uncompromising lawful response.