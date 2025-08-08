The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, led a high-powered delegation of wives of National Assembly members and State Governors to the Kaduna residence of the late President Muhammadu Buhari. Senator Tinubu was warmly received by former First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, in a moment...

Senator Tinubu was warmly received by former First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari, in a moment that captured deep mutual respect and enduring friendship between the two women. Their heartfelt embrace set the tone for a visit marked by compassion, shared grief, and words of comfort to the Buhari family over the passing of the former Nigerian leader.

Accompanying the First Lady were the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima; the Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass; the Wife of the Kwara State Governor, Amb. Dr. Olufolake Abdulrasaq; and the Wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Hafsat Uba Sanni, among other dignitaries. Together, they offered condolences and prayed for strength for Dr. Aisha Buhari and her family during this period of mourning.

Notably, Senator Tinubu had earlier, on July 19, led another delegation comprising wives of Governors, Ministers, and Service Chiefs on a condolence visit to the late President’s Daura home.