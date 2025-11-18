First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed deep sorrow over the abduction of 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, and the killing of the school’s Vice Principal. In a statement by the First Lady, Oluremi Tin...

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed deep sorrow over the abduction of 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, and the killing of the school’s Vice Principal.

In a statement by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, issued on Tuesday, the First Lady described the incident as a devastating blow to the affected families and an attack on the very foundation of education.

She noted that the abduction was “not only an attack on innocent girls and dedicated educators, but an assault on the values of safety and learning that schools embody.”

Read Also Kebbi Gov Blasts Security Agencies Over Ignored DSS Warning Before School Attack

READ ALSO: COAS Orders Troops To Rescue Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls

Senator Tinubu confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security agencies to ensure the swift and safe rescue of the abducted students and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

She extended her sympathy to the families, friends and schoolmates of the victims, offering prayers for strength during what she described as a difficult period.

She also prayed for the quick rescue of the kidnapped girls and for the repose of the slain Vice Principal, asking that his soul rest in Aljannah Firdaus.