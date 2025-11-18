The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has in a visit to Kebbi State on Monday, directed troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA to leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search-and-rescue operation for students abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School ...

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has in a visit to Kebbi State on Monday, directed troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA to leave no stone unturned in the ongoing search-and-rescue operation for students abducted from Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

The COAS, accompanied by a strong delegation of Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, held an operational meeting with frontline commanders before addressing the deployed troops.

Directives for Decisive, Intelligence-Based Missions.

In an emotionally charged message, Shaibu ordered the soldiers to intensify both day and night operations until all the abducted schoolgirls were safely rescued.

“You must continue day and night fighting. We must find these children,” he told the troops. He cautioned commanders that professionalism and a ruthless determination to succeed were essential, adding, “You must leverage intelligence to conduct intelligence-based missions. It has become a pattern that bandits target soft targets.”