First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated her husband, “Akanbi, omo olodo ide”, Bola Tinubu, on occasion of his 74th birthday .
The First Lady prayed for the President for God’s guidance in taking Nigeria to her “Eldorado”
Remi Tinubu personally penned the message on Saturday, March 27.
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The message reads: “To God be all the glory for the gift of life and yet another birthday.
“I celebrate you and i pray God gives you divine health, strength, joy and peace as you take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities.
Akanbi, omo olodo ide.
“I love you and I am so proud of you.”
Tinubu will clock 74, on Sunday, March 29.