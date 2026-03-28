First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated her husband, “Akanbi, omo olodo ide”, Bola Tinubu, on occasion of his 74th birthday .

The First Lady prayed for the President for God’s guidance in taking Nigeria to her “Eldorado”

Remi Tinubu personally penned the message on Saturday, March 27.

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The message reads: “To God be all the glory for the gift of life and yet another birthday.

“I celebrate you and i pray God gives you divine health, strength, joy and peace as you take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities.
Akanbi, omo olodo ide.

“I love you and I am so proud of you.”

Tinubu will clock 74, on Sunday, March 29.