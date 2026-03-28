First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated her husband, “Akanbi, omo olodo ide”, Bola Tinubu, on occasion of his 74th birthday . The First Lady prayed for the President for God’s guidance in taking Nigeria to her “Eldorado” Remi Tinubu personally penned the message on Saturday, March 27. Read Also Barau…...

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated her husband, “Akanbi, omo olodo ide”, Bola Tinubu, on occasion of his 74th birthday .

The First Lady prayed for the President for God’s guidance in taking Nigeria to her “Eldorado”

Remi Tinubu personally penned the message on Saturday, March 27.

Read Also Barau Hails President Tinubu At 74

The message reads: “To God be all the glory for the gift of life and yet another birthday.

“I celebrate you and i pray God gives you divine health, strength, joy and peace as you take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities.

Akanbi, omo olodo ide.

“I love you and I am so proud of you.”

Tinubu will clock 74, on Sunday, March 29.