President Bola Tinubu has lauded multiple award-winning investigative journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju (BKO), on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration. Babajide who celebrated his diamond jubilee on Saturday, March 28, was saluted for “citizen-oriented journalism, professionalism, integrity, courage, and for always speaking truth to power.” This was contained in a…...

President Bola Tinubu has lauded multiple award-winning investigative journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju (BKO), on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration.

Babajide who celebrated his diamond jubilee on Saturday, March 28, was saluted for “citizen-oriented journalism, professionalism, integrity, courage, and for always speaking truth to power.”

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu has paid a special tribute to Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, a multiple award-winning investigative journalist, on his 60th birthday on March 28, 2026.

“The President highlights Otitoju’s contributions to journalism and Nigeria, saluting him for his citizen-oriented journalism, professionalism, integrity, courage, and for always speaking truth to power.

“Otitoju, a prince of Ekirin Adde in Kogi State, has vast experience in both print and electronic media. He began his career with the Democrat newspaper in Kaduna from 1991 to December 1992. Then he joined TheNews Group as a pioneer staff member in February 1993, reporting from Kano as the state correspondent. In Kano, Otitoju made a name for himself when he defied threats and reported the religious-motivated killing of a Nigerian.

“He distinguished himself at TheNEWS Organisation and went on to edit PMNEWS and later The NEWS magazine before joining TVC.

“Otitoju has an acute memory, a characteristic of a History graduate from the University of Ilorin. He is also a polemicist and songwriter, and at present the Director of News of Television Continental and anchor of the celebrated current affairs and discussion programme of the station-‘Journalists Hangout’.

“President Tinubu remarks, ‘Babajide Otitoju stands out as a journalist of great reckoning and distinction. He speaks truth to power without caring whose ox is gored.

” ‘What is also particularly remarkable about him is his vast journalism experience and knowledge across diverse disciplines, sectors, regions and cultures.

” ‘He brings to the Journalists Hangout programme of TVC rich and informed perspectives and analysis that one can hardly ignore. His contributions to journalism, particularly the growth and development of TVC, are also worthy of mention.

” ‘I congratulate Otitoju on attaining this milestone age of 60. I commend him for his services to his profession and Nigeria. I wish him many more years and a continued life of impact’.”