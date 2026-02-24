A Senior Reporter with TVC News, Ibrahim Isah has expanded his professional footprint onto the global stage following a double induction into the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) in the United Kingdom and the African Public Relations Association (APRA). The induction, which follows his...

A Senior Reporter with TVC News, Ibrahim Isah has expanded his professional footprint onto the global stage following a double induction into the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) in the United Kingdom and the African Public Relations Association (APRA).

The induction, which follows his long-standing membership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), elevates Isah to the status of a Full Member (MCIPR) of the UK’s premier PR body and an Associate Member (am.apra) of the continental association.

The CIPR’s “Member” (MCIPR) grade is a highly coveted designation in the UK and Europe, reserved for practitioners who have demonstrated mastery in strategic communication and a commitment to international ethical standards. The APRA induction further solidifies his role as a key player in shaping the African narrative through professional communication leadership.

Speaking on the double milestone, Isah noted that while his professional roots remain firmly grounded in Nigeria’s NIPR, the global nature of modern media demands these new international affiliations.

“In today’s interconnected media landscape, it is essential that our professional standards are recognized globally,” Isah said. “Becoming a Member of the CIPR in the UK and an Associate of APRA ensures that we are applying the same rigorous benchmarks found in London, Nairobi, or Johannesburg to our work here in Nigeria.”

Isah’s transition to these elite global circles is a significant win for the Nigerian media industry, highlighting the capacity of local journalists to compete and thrive at the highest levels of international practice.

With more than 10 years of reporting on critical national issues at TVC News, Isah’s double accreditation further bolsters his expertise in strategic media analysis and international communication standards.

Ibrahim Isah is a Master’s degree holder and currently a doctoral student at the Nasarawa State University, Nasarawa State.