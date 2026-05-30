Governor Alex Otti has highlighted what he described as significant achievements recorded by his administration in infrastructure, healthcare, education, security and public welfare over the last three years, saying Abia State has “turned the corner” on key development indicators. In a state broadcast marking the third anniversary of his administration,…...

Governor Alex Otti has highlighted what he described as significant achievements recorded by his administration in infrastructure, healthcare, education, security and public welfare over the last three years, saying Abia State has “turned the corner” on key development indicators.

In a state broadcast marking the third anniversary of his administration, shared on his X handle on Friday, Otti said his government had remained focused on restoring public confidence in governance and laying the foundation for long-term economic growth.

Reflecting on his inauguration in May 2023, the governor said his administration moved swiftly to address pressing challenges, including environmental sanitation, road infrastructure and public service reforms.

According to him, more than 400 road projects covering over 800 kilometres have been completed across the state, while another 82 roads spanning more than 200 kilometres are expected to be delivered in the coming months.

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He cited the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road in Aba, Aguiyi Ironsi Boulevard in Umuahia, the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abriba-Ohafia Road and several other projects as evidence of efforts to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activities across urban and rural communities.

On healthcare, Otti said the state government had recruited nearly 1,000 health workers, including consultants and technicians, and consistently allocated 15 per cent of its annual budget to the sector.

He disclosed that hundreds of primary healthcare centres had been upgraded, while major improvements had been carried out at general hospitals in Obingwa, Okeikpe, Ikwuano, Arochukwu and Ohafia.

The governor added that ongoing projects at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital and Amachara General Hospital would further strengthen tertiary healthcare services when completed.

Education, he said, remains central to the state’s long-term development strategy, with no less than 20 per cent of annual budgets allocated to the sector over the last three years.

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Otti noted that infrastructure upgrades had been undertaken at the Abia State University, Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic and the College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, while 5,394 teachers were recruited last year to address rising school enrolment.

He revealed that the process of recruiting an additional 4,000 teachers was nearing completion following a reported 150 per cent increase in student enrolment in public schools.

The governor also highlighted youth-focused initiatives, including training programmes in software engineering, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity through platforms such as TechRise, alongside financial support exceeding N300 million for technology-driven enterprises.

In the area of sports development, Otti said the state had expanded grassroots sporting activities through initiatives such as the recently concluded Abia SoccerFest tournament and state-wide competitions for students.

He further reported progress in waste management, transportation and power supply, noting that investments in electric buses, bus terminals, road infrastructure and energy projects had improved mobility and economic opportunities across the state.

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According to him, efforts are ongoing to restore electricity to communities previously disconnected from the national grid while attracting private-sector investments into the state’s power sector.

On agriculture, Otti said the government had adopted a technology-driven approach, including the creation of a database of farmers and the mapping of agricultural assets to attract investment and improve food security.

He also pointed to reforms in land administration, including the digitisation of land records and implementation of a Certificate of Occupancy issuance policy aimed at improving transparency and boosting real estate development.

The governor said workers’ welfare remained a major priority, stressing that salaries and pensions are now paid as and when due, while a health insurance programme has been introduced for civil servants and their dependants.

He added that women empowerment programmes, housing initiatives for indigent mothers and measures to protect girls from sexual violence had also been expanded under his administration.

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On security, Otti said the state had made significant progress in tackling criminal activities through support for security agencies and stronger engagement with traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders.

The governor further stated that prudent financial management had enabled the state to reduce its public debt stock by 60 per cent from 2023 levels while maintaining what he described as one of the highest rates of capital expenditure in the country.

While thanking residents for their support over the last three years, Otti urged citizens to continue fulfilling their civic responsibilities, including tax payment, environmental sanitation and cooperation with security agencies.

He maintained that although substantial progress had been made, more work remained to be done in achieving the vision of a prosperous and developed Abia State.