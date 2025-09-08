Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for greater efforts to equip youths, women, and the underprivileged with digital skills as part of efforts to promote literacy in the 21st century....

In a message to mark International Literacy Day 2025, celebrated today, Senator Tinubu said this year’s theme, “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era,” challenges Nigerians to bridge the gap of digital exclusion and build a more inclusive society.

“As a lifelong educationist, I believe a literate population is the foundation of boundless opportunities, and in today’s world it must include digital skills,” she said.

She added that working together as a nation could open doors to a brighter and more inclusive future for all Nigerians.

“Happy International Literacy Day 2025,” the First Lady concluded.