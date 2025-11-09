The executive governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Governor Charles Soludo on his re-election as the Governor of Anambra State, describing his victory as the “firm confidence the people of Anambra have in his leadershipR...

The executive governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Governor Charles Soludo on his re-election as the Governor of Anambra State, describing his victory as the “firm confidence the people of Anambra have in his leadership”.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on Governor Abiodun’s official X handle on Sunday.

According to the statement, Abiodun commended Soludo on his unrelenting collaboration with President Bola Tinubu and the federal government, despite different political parties.

Governor Abiodun charged Governor Soludo to ensure that the people of Anambra State fully enjoy the dividends of democracy throughout his second administration.

The statement reads, “As the Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, we congratulate our brother and colleague, Governor @CCSoludo, on his decisive re-election as Governor of Anambra State. The results announced by INEC show the firm confidence the people of Anambra have in his leadership and the progress he continues to champion.”

It added, “We join the entire Southern Governors Forum and the good people of Anambra in celebrating this victory. We encourage Governor Soludo to use this renewed mandate to deepen the delivery of democratic dividends and to further unite all political tendencies in the state toward its continued growth and stability.”

“We also commend his consistent collaboration with the President @officialABAT-led administration. As he continues to advance impactful policies and programmes, we urge him to keep promoting the values of democracy, good governance, and purposeful leadership across the South and the nation,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the November 8th Governorship election in the State.

Governor Soludo, according to results from the 21 Local Government areas of the State, won in all the Local Government areas of the State, the defeating 15 Other candidates to secure his second term.