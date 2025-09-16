A fire outbreak on Tuesday afternoon has engulfed parts of Afriland Tower, a six-storey building on Broad Street, Lagos Island....

A fire outbreak on Tuesday afternoon has engulfed parts of Afriland Tower, a six-storey building on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

According to officials, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service received a distress call at 1:38 p.m.

Fire crews from Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu Fire Stations were immediately deployed to the scene.

The blaze reportedly started in the inverter room located in the basement of the building, with smoke spreading to multiple floors.

Firefighters have contained the situation while evacuation of occupants is ongoing.

Authorities say the swift response helped douse the fire and prevent panic among occupants before the arrival of emergency teams.

No casualties have been reported as at the time of filing this report.