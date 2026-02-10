The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the successful rescue of a 23-year-old woman who fell into a well in the Gurungawa area of Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.
The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting an emergency response after a distress call was placed to the service at about 12:25 a.m. The call was made by a resident, Lawan Aminu.
In a statement issued by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, the Emergency Response Unit was immediately mobilised from the fire service headquarters and dispatched to the location.
The statement said, “On arrival, our team discovered a 23-year-old woman who had fallen into a well.”
Firefighters rescued the victim alive. She was identified as Ladidi Muhammad Sani and was subsequently reunited with her father, Abdullahi Sani.
The fire service noted that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. It also urged residents to exercise caution around open wells and other hazardous areas to prevent similar occurrences.