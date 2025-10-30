The Federal Fire Service successfully contained the inferno that reportedly raged for over five hours at the Adidas fashion store inside the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja on Thursday. This was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by DCF P.O. Abraham, the Head of Corporate Services, Federal Fire Servic...

The Federal Fire Service successfully contained the inferno that reportedly raged for over five hours at the Adidas fashion store inside the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by DCF P.O. Abraham, the Head of Corporate Services, Federal Fire Service.

According to the statement, efforts by several fire service units in the Abuja municipal area, led by Crew Commander S.F. Agbo, showcased high-level coordination, skill, and professionalism in handling the inferno.

The statement reads, “The Federal Fire Service has successfully contained a major fire outbreak at the Adidas Store in Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, preventing what could have been the total loss of the multi-billion-naira establishment.

“The fire, which lasted for over six hours, was brought under control through the combined efforts of FFS appliances FFS 75, FFS 88, and FFS 164 and support from the Julius Berger Fire Service. The operation, led by Crew Commander S.F. Agbo, showcased high-level coordination, skill, and professionalism.”

The statement further disclosed that the destruction of goods worth approximately ₦94 billion from an estimated ₦100 billion pre-incident stock was salvaged during the incident.

It added, “Thanks to the timely intervention of the firefighters, the inferno was confined to the affected section of the mall, averting its spread to adjoining areas. Their swift action helped salvage goods worth approximately ₦94 billion from an estimated ₦100 billion pre-incident stock.”

The Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Olumode Adeyemi Samuel, commended the officers for their bravery and dedication, noting that their exemplary performance reflects the Service’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the nation.

The Federal Fire Service further urges the public, particularly business owners, facility managers, and household heads, to adopt the following preventive measures to reduce fire risks.