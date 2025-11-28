The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Finiri of has condemned the viral claim that the state closed school activities amid rising insecurity across the country. In a Friday statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fintiri described the information as “fals...

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Finiri of has condemned the viral claim that the state closed school activities amid rising insecurity across the country.

In a Friday statement signed by Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fintiri described the information as “false and baseless”.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Adamawa State Government has been drawn to misleading information circulating in some quarters that the State Government has ordered schools to shut down. We want to categorically state that this information is false and baseless.

“At no point did the Government direct schools to close, and we have no intention to do so. This malicious rumour is the work of mischief makers who are bent on tarnishing the image of the Government and disrupting the public peace.”

Governor Fintiri who described the reports as baseless, urged the public to disregard them saying “the schools should continue with academic activities as usual.”

The Governor has also warned that the government will not hesitate to take decisive action against enemies of the administration who are spreading false information and causing chaos in the State.

“We will not tolerate any attempt to undermine our efforts to reposition the education sector and improve the lives of our citizens,” Governor Fintiri said.

He noted that the Government has made significant progress in improving the education sector and will continue to work towards providing quality education to our children.

Governor Fintiri appealed to the public to disregard the false information and support the efforts of the Government towards building a better Adamawa State.

“We warn those spreading false information to desist immediately or face the full weight of the law. We will not hesitate to take action against anyone found guilty of spreading malicious rumours.”

He reassured the public that the Government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Adamawa State becomes a hub of educational excellence.