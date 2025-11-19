Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has handed over newly acquired Nigerian-made Hilux patrol vehicles to security agencies, reinforcing efforts to tackle insecurity in the state and complementing national security initiatives. Governor Fintiri said the intervention is part of a broader comm...

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has handed over newly acquired Nigerian-made Hilux patrol vehicles to security agencies, reinforcing efforts to tackle insecurity in the state and complementing national security initiatives.

Governor Fintiri said the intervention is part of a broader commitment to strengthen security architecture across Adamawa, noting that the improved peace being enjoyed in the state is the result of sustained investment and close collaboration with security operatives. He added that the patrol vehicles will enhance mobility, response time, and operational efficiency.

The Governor emphasised that the state continues to play a crucial role in regional stability, particularly within the North-East, and that supporting security agencies remains a priority as Nigeria faces evolving security challenges.

He assured that his administration will continue to provide logistics and tools needed to safeguard lives and property.

Fintiri also highlighted the positive impact of improved security on economic growth, noting that the stable environment has made Adamawa increasingly attractive to investors within and outside the country. He urged potential investors to leverage the opportunities created by the state’s strengthened security landscape.

Responding, Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Ogbonnaya Amechi Agwu, speaking on behalf of security chiefs, commended the state government for the support, saying the vehicles will significantly boost morale and enhance ongoing security operations aimed at keeping communities safe.