Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has flagged off the construction of the ₦14.9 billion Mubi–Maiha Federal Road, a 21.4-kilometre stretch expected to be completed within 15 months. The flag-off ceremony held in Mubi South Local Government Area attracted a large turnout of residents ...

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has flagged off the construction of the ₦14.9 billion Mubi–Maiha Federal Road, a 21.4-kilometre stretch expected to be completed within 15 months.

The flag-off ceremony held in Mubi South Local Government Area attracted a large turnout of residents and community leaders who described the project as a major step toward improving road infrastructure in the northern part of the state.

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Works, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, said the project is designed to enhance transportation and economic activities across Mubi, Maiha, and Hong local government areas.

He added that the road would link Nigeria to Cameroon, facilitating cross-border trade and improving access for local farmers and traders.

A representative of the construction firm, Triacta Construction Company, Wajih Tamra, assured that the project would be executed according to specifications and delivered on schedule.

Community leaders, including the Madakin Mubi, Abubakar Mahmud, and the chairmen of Mubi South and Maiha Local Government Areas, Hamidu Jingi and Abubakar Mustapha, expressed appreciation to the state government for initiating the project, describing it as timely and impactful.

Governor Fintiri said his administration’s decision to intervene in federal projects is in line with its development agenda to ensure that no community is left behind.

The Mubi–Maiha Federal Road is one of several infrastructure projects currently being undertaken by the Fintiri administration aimed at boosting transportation and trade across Adamawa State.