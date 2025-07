The Ogun State Government has announced the burial rites for the late Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona. The burial will take place today at Ogbagba Court, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State at 4PM. The died on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91. A statement by the Secretary to the State Gove...

The Ogun State Government has announced the burial rites for the late Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

The burial will take place today at Ogbagba Court, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State at 4PM.

The died on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, urged residents of the state to remember the family of the monarch in their prayers.