As preparations intensify for the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup kicking off this Saturday in Chile, Nigeria’s U20 team, the Flying Eagles, are set to clash with Australia’s U20 side in a friendly match on Tuesday.

The game will take place at Complejo Deportivo Ruca Mapu in Santiago, starting at 5pm local time (1pm Nigerian time). This encounter offers both teams a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their squads ahead of the tournament.

The Flying Eagles, coming off a 1-1 draw against hosts Chile on Saturday, will look to build on their performance. Ahmed Akinyele scored Nigeria’s goal in the 18th minute of that match, before Felipe Faúndez leveled for Chile in the 36th minute.

In the tournament draw, Australia is placed in Group D with Italy, Cuba, and Argentina, while Nigeria will compete in Group F alongside Norway, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

The friendly against Australia is expected to provide valuable match practice and tactical insights for the Flying Eagles as they aim to make a strong impact at the World Cup.