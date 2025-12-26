Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have ended after world football governing body FIFA dismissed the country’s appeal against the Democratic Republic of Congo....

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had petitioned FIFA following the Super Eagles’ defeat to DR Congo in the intercontinental playoff final on 16 November in Rabat, Morocco. The match ended 1–1 in regulation time before DR Congo won 4–3 on penalties.

Nigeria argued that some DR Congo players were ineligible to feature in the match, citing alleged breaches of competition rules. However, FIFA ruled that the players were properly registered and cleared to participate, and said no violations of its statutes or CAF competition regulations were found.

The decision confirms DR Congo’s place in the intercontinental playoff and brings Nigeria’s qualification campaign to a close, deepening disappointment among fans who had hoped the appeal might offer a route back into the tournament.

It marks another setback for the Super Eagles after a difficult qualifying series.