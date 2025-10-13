The Federal Government has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to pursue “constructive consultation instead of confrontation” following the union’s decision to embark on a two-week warning strike starting today. In a statement issued late last night by the Ministr...

The Federal Government has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to pursue “constructive consultation instead of confrontation” following the union’s decision to embark on a two-week warning strike starting today.

In a statement issued late last night by the Ministry of Education, the government expressed disappointment over ASUU’s decision to down tools despite what it described as substantial progress made during negotiations. Officials insisted that most of the union’s demands had already been addressed.

The warning strike, announced yesterday by ASUU President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, is in protest of what the union describes as the government’s failure to fulfil long-standing agreements.

The union has also threatened to escalate the strike to an indefinite action if issues remain unresolved.

However, the Ministry of Education, in its official response, emphasised that the government had shown commitment and good faith during negotiations.

“While government remains committed to peaceful dialogue, it will equally enforce existing laws to protect the integrity of our education system and ensure accountability,” the Ministry stated.

It further warned that invoking the “no work, no pay” policy remains a legal option should the strike halt academic activities nationwide.

The statement, signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, on behalf of Education Minister Dr. Tunji Alausa and Minister of State Prof. Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmed, said the government had tabled a comprehensive offer addressing key issues raised by ASUU—such as conditions of service, staff welfare, and institutional reforms.

“All matters relating to the review of conditions of service have been duly addressed, except those that are within the jurisdiction of individual university governing councils, which are actively being handled,” the Ministry said.

The ministers revealed that the negotiation involved senior officials from the ministries of Education and Labour, the Salaries and Wages Commission, and the Solicitor-General of the Federation, among others.

However, they claimed ASUU failed to respond formally to the government’s proposals before announcing the strike.

An official involved in the negotiations questioned ASUU’s decision. He said: “What do the lecturers want? The government put all cards on the table and made offers that addressed almost all the requests, yet representatives of ASUU said they would go away with the offers before making known their response. But, they never did. Instead, they make good their strike threat. There is more to this.”

The ministers reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to staff welfare and education reform, noting that government actions have been guided by principles of fairness, accountability, and institutional strengthening.

They also stressed the need to respect the autonomy of universities, explaining that certain issues raised by ASUU—especially those related to appointments and promotions—fall under the purview of governing councils.

Meanwhile, Prof. Piwuna said the strike became inevitable due to what he described as government’s “insensitivity” and failure to honour agreements, including the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, revitalisation funding, and settlement of salary arrears.

The union is also demanding an end to alleged victimisation of its members, payment of promotion arrears, and remittance of third-party deductions.

Prof. Piwuna said the action follows a 14-day ultimatum that expired yesterday, and urged Nigerians to pressure the government to act:

“We are doing this for the soul of public education in Nigeria.”

CONUA Distances Itself from Strike

In a separate statement, the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) clarified that its members would not be participating in the ASUU strike.

“We are not part of the strike,” said CONUA National President, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu.