The Federal Government has approved the deployment of a contactless biometric passenger verification system, known as VPASS, across Nigeria’s domestic airports as part of efforts to strengthen aviation security, enhance data integrity, and improve revenue generation. The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this during the…...

The Federal Government has approved the deployment of a contactless biometric passenger verification system, known as VPASS, across Nigeria’s domestic airports as part of efforts to strengthen aviation security, enhance data integrity, and improve revenue generation.



The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this during the signing of the concession agreement today 9th April, 2026 at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Abuja.

He explained that the initiative is designed to eliminate discrepancies in passenger data arising from inconsistent airline records, while also addressing unauthorized boarding practices.

Keyamo said the system will ensure that all passengers on domestic flights are properly identified, thereby closing existing gaps that allow individuals to bypass Standard Identification Procedures.

Keyamo noted that while strict identity verification measures are already in place for international travel, the VPASS system extends similar standards to domestic operations.

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He added that the system will subsequently be expanded to cover private aviation, to further strengthening security oversight across the sector.

Keyamo described the project as a comprehensive reform, emphasizing that it will promote transparency, accountability, and safety in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

He added that implementation will begin with infrastructure deployment by the concessionaire, followed by a nationwide sensitization campaign to ensure public awareness and compliance.

Keyamo commended key stakeholders, particularly the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), for their roles in advancing the initiative.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, of the Ministry , Mahmud Adamu Kambari, FCNA, FICA, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to modernizing the aviation sector through innovative, technology driven solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency, strengthening security, and enhancing passenger experience.

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Earlier, the Director of Commercial and Business Development at FAAN, Mrs. Adebola Agunbiade, described the VPASS system as a strategic step towards eliminating reliance on physical identification at airports.

She noted that the deployment of secure facial recognition technology will enable seamless passenger processing in line with global best practices.

Agunbiade further stated that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s broader objective of upgrading aviation infrastructure, adding that FAAN will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and regulatory bodies to ensure effective implementation, sustainability, and scalability of the system.



Also speaking, the Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Johnson Oseodion Ewalefoh, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Public-Private Partnership efforts, noting that they are critical to strengthening Nigeria’s infrastructure, improving airport standards, and enhancing national security.

He commended the collaboration among stakeholders and emphasized the need for sustained commitment to accountability, efficiency, and timely project delivery to ensure the success of concession agreements.

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The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of VERXID Technologies Limited, Mr. Adebayo Bankole, assured that the company will deploy a secure and integrated identity management system across Nigeria’s airports.

He noted that the solution will enhance passenger verification, curb unauthorised movement within airport facilities, and support revenue assurance through accurate data analytics.