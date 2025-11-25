The Federal Ministry of Education has launched the nationwide rollout of the Inspire Live(s)! Online Real-Time Classes Initiative, a groundbreaking programme designed to expand equitable access to quality learning for every Nigerian child, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola ...

The Federal Ministry of Education has launched the nationwide rollout of the Inspire Live(s)! Online Real-Time Classes Initiative, a groundbreaking programme designed to expand equitable access to quality learning for every Nigerian child, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This transformative initiative targets the persistent shortage of qualified teachers and the need to guarantee uninterrupted learning across the country. By deploying technology to deliver live, interactive lessons directly to learners, Inspire Live(s)! democratises access to quality education and ensures that no child is left behind regardless of location or circumstance.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Chief (Dr.) Maruf Tunji Alausa (FAMedS), CON, confirmed that full implementation is underway, with expansion set to cover all classes from Primary 1 to Senior Secondary 3.

Currently, the Inspire platform streams daily online classes for Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, featuring:

* JSS 1, JSS 2, and SS 2 classes

* Live lessons Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Subjects offered:

JSS: Basic Science, Mathematics, English Language, ICT, Agricultural Science, Basic Technology, Civic Education, French, Physical Education, Religious Studies, History, and Business Studies.

SSS: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Geography, Agricultural Science, Technical Drawing/Catering Craft, Civic Education, and Automobile Mechanics.

Classes delivered by certified master teachers using Cisco Webex.

To ensure seamless nationwide implementation, the Ministry has notified all Honourable Commissioners of Education to:

Nominate a State Focal Officer to coordinate Inspire Live(s)! activities;

Circulate programme details to all public and private school principals;

Ensure designated schools are equipped with basic ICT facilities and internet connectivity; and

Oversee completion of registration strictly to be conducted by school principals via the Inspire support channels.

This REAL-TIME ONLINE CLASSES is open to ALL PUBLIC and PRIVATE SCHOOLS in the Country to access.

“”Another Renewed Hope in Action“”

For participation and further enquiries, schools and stakeholders are advised to visit inspire.education.gov.ng or contact the Ministry’s Desk Officers: Mrs. Abdulrasheed Ganiyat – 07065762023; Mrs. Idayat Mohammed – 09039191716; and Mr. Ado Abdulmalik – 08055610079.