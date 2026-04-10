The Federal Government has signalled a renewed push to translate Nigeria’s growing youth population into a catalyst for economic expansion, strengthening its alliance with the United Nations (UN) to prioritise inclusion, skills, and opportunity. Vice-President Kashim Shettima made this known on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while hosting a…...

The Federal Government has signalled a renewed push to translate Nigeria’s growing youth population into a catalyst for economic expansion, strengthening its alliance with the United Nations (UN) to prioritise inclusion, skills, and opportunity.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima made this known on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while hosting a United Nations delegation led by the Assistant Secretary-General on Youth Affairs, Dr Felipe Paullier.

Framing the engagement around long-term national development, Shettima said the partnership would focus on practical interventions spanning financial inclusion, job creation, peace and security, and skills development.

According to him, the Tinubu administration is positioning young people as central drivers of policy outcomes rather than passive beneficiaries.

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“President Tinubu believes in gender equality and youth empowerment. Under his administration, the anticipated demographic bulge will be transformed into demographic dividends.

“On behalf of the President, I reaffirm this administration’s commitment to youth development.

“The youths are the backbone of every society’s transformation,” Shettima said.

He further proposed the establishment of institutional frameworks, in collaboration with the UN and other stakeholders, to effectively deliver on Nigeria’s development priorities for women and young people.

On his part, Paullier said the UN delegation’s visit underscored ongoing support for Nigeria’s development agenda, noting that multiple UN agencies are already working at different levels across the country.

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He described Nigeria as a key global actor in youth advancement, stressing that its demographic strength places it in a strategic position to lead on innovation and growth.

Describing Nigeria as a “very vibrant country”, with young people at the heart of its vibrancy, Paullier added that the country “is on the right path to development.

“If relevant authorities continued to place Nigerian youths at the heart of critical decisions, development and innovation would be accelerated”.

He emphasised that meaningful youth development must be anchored on gender equality, alongside improved access to education and employment opportunities.

Paullier also recalled that the UN General Assembly, in 2022, established a dedicated office to coordinate global youth-focused interventions, covering areas such as human rights protection, training, and skills development.