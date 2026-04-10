The Assistant Secretary General for Youth Affairs, and Head of the United Nations Youth Office, Felipe Paullier, has described the National Youth Service Corps as a critical agent of Nigeria’s youth development. The Head of the UN Youth Affairs stated this at the flag-off of the NYSC’s Health Initiative for…...

The Assistant Secretary General for Youth Affairs, and Head of the United Nations Youth Office, Felipe Paullier, has described the National Youth Service Corps as a critical agent of Nigeria’s youth development.

The Head of the UN Youth Affairs stated this at the flag-off of the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) held at Kabusa community of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Dr Paullier, who was on an official visit to the country, said his coming to Nigeria centres on meaningful discussions with critical youth organizations and youth representatives, particularly NYSC, as well as key stakeholders to advance the youth agenda in the country by strengthening the role of young people as partners in development, peace, and human rights.

“I have interacted with many young and old Nigerians who are proud of their NYSC experiences”, he said.

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Commending the Scheme’s consistent free medical interventions to rural dwellers in the country, Dr Paullier said the free medicare was contributing to building a better world.

Earlier in his address, the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, told the UN Assistant Secretary General that since the inception of NYSC Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers (HIRD) in 2014, more than 5 Million Nigerians have so far benefited from the free medical outreach, and this year, the Scheme projects to benefit about 45,000 people across Nigeria’s rural communities, taking advantage of the 2 brand new mobile clinics donated by the Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu to extend the reach and expand the scope of the Scheme’s operations.

The DG thanked the First Lady for her visionary and generous donation to the NYSC.

General Nafiu also told the UN Senior Official that through the HIRD window, the Scheme plans to start carrying out free minor surgeries on the rural dwellers.

“The NYSC’s free healthcare initiative contributes to the Sustainable Development Goal 3 of the United Nations, which focuses on good health and well-being by improving access to healthcare and promoting healthier lifestyles.

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“The HIRD programme also supports SDG’s Goal number 1, which aims to end poverty as the free medical services reduce the financial burdens on vulnerable households and further encourages informed health decisions, strengthening overall community wellbeing’, the DG said.

While thanking the Scheme’s partners and donors for helping to sustain the initiative for the past 12 years, the NYSC boss also appreciated the Corps Medical Personnel for their selfless services to the rural communities.

“I am proud of you and your valuable contributions to our nation’s development. Your selfless services will always be remembered”, he said.

In his vote of thanks, the traditional leader and Dakachi of Kabusa village, Chief Samuel A. Kpowu, expressed gratitude to the NYSC for bringing the free medicare to the doorstep of his people, describing it as the first of its kind.

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In her remarks, the Acting Director, Community Development Service and Special Projects (CDS & SP), Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, stated that the range of services packaged in the 2–day medical outreach to the community include health sensitisation and education on well-being and disease prevention, medical consultations, treatment, diagnosis, laboratory tests, scanning, eye care services, free medicals and referrals where necessary.

A key highlight of the programme was the launching and inspection of the 2 brand new mobile clinics by the UN Assistant Sec-Gen led by the NYSC DG.

Other highlights of the event include health talk by a Corps Medical Doctor, Else Ibrahim, who also interpreted all key messages into Gbagyi, the local language of the community.

The medical outreach was supported by two collaborating partners, Genlab/Doc.roa led by the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Mr Ebozoje Deogratias Segun, and Rabiu Olowo Foundations led by its General Manager, Dr Ayomide Adebayo.