The Federal Government has commenced the training of about one million Nigerian youths under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative of the Federal Ministry of Education....

The Federal Government has commenced the training of about one million Nigerian youths under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative of the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa (CON), disclosed this during an inspection visit to some TVET partner centres in Abuja, including AFS Vocational Hub in Garki and Golden Finger Farms and Ranches Limited along the Kubwa-Zuba Expressway.

Dr. Alausa said over 250,000 trainees are currently enrolled in the first cohort across 2,600 centres nationwide, describing the initiative as a major step in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to empower young Nigerians with employable and entrepreneurial skills.

He explained that while about 86 trades were initially identified, 28 key skill areas were selected, including fashion and garment making, livestock production, plumbing, GSM repair, tiling, and farming. The TVET curriculum, he noted, is 90 percent practical and 10 percent theoretical to ensure real hands-on experience.

According to the Minister, over 1.3 million applications were received when the portal opened, with 960,000 youths verified through their NIN and BVN to ensure transparency. He added that training centres are being paid directly to eliminate fraud.

Each participant receives a monthly stipend of ₦22,500 — made up of ₦17,500 upkeep and ₦5,000 transport allowance — while training centres get ₦45,000 per trainee for instructional support. Graduates will also receive starter packs to begin small-scale enterprises.

Dr. Alausa emphasized that the initiative demonstrates the President’s strong commitment to youth development, noting that sustainability has been secured through incremental funding and collaboration with the Bank of Industry for single-digit loans to graduates.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s resolve to expand the programme nationwide, ensuring that every skilled Nigerian youth becomes a driver of innovation, productivity, and national development.