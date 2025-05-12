The Honourable Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to empowering the Nigerian girl-child through inclusive, safe, and quality education.

She gave this assurance during her welcome address at the Validation Workshop on the situational analysis and baseline assessment of the Japan-funded UNESCO-IICBA project titled “Capacity Building of Teachers to Promote Continuous and Inclusive Access to Safe and Quality Education for Girls in West Africa.” The workshop was held on Monday, 12th May 2025, at Chelsea Hotel, Abuja.

Professor Suwaiba noted that the project aligns with the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), which prioritizes girl-child education, STEMM, TVET, teacher development, and quality assurance in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda for Education. She urged stakeholders to critically examine the consultant’s findings, identify key gaps, and propose strategic and cost-effective interventions to strengthen teacher capacity and female leadership in schools. She appreciated the Government and Embassy of Japan, UNESCO, and development partners for supporting Nigeria’s inclusion in the regional project. The Minister concluded by officially declaring the workshop open and thanking all participants for their commitment to transforming Nigeria’s educational landscape.

Earlier, Honourable Dr. Tanko Sununu, Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, described the teaching profession as highly rewarding, drawing from personal experience. He commended teachers as nation-builders whose contributions leave lasting legacies. Dr. Sununu also praised the ongoing partnership with UNESCO IICBA and the Government of Japan, highlighting the significance of investing in human capital, particularly through girl-child education, as a catalyst for national development and societal progress.

In her remarks, Dr. Uchenna C. Uba, Director of Colleges of Education and Chairperson of the Project Technical Working Group, highlighted girl-child education as a national priority and fundamental human right. She noted that the validation workshop was designed to review the findings of the situational analysis, gather stakeholder input, and refine strategies for empowering teachers with inclusive, ICT-driven, and gender-responsive tools. She appreciated the Government of Japan and all development partners, and encouraged participants to contribute actively to ensuring the project’s success and sustainability.

Speaking on behalf of the Embassy of Japan, the Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Kozaki Hitoshi, reaffirmed Japan’s strong commitment to promoting inclusive, safe, and quality education. He underscored the role of empowered teachers in driving access to education for girls and highlighted Japan’s broader contributions through the TICAD framework, including a $5 billion pledge for peace and development in the Sahel and Gulf of Guinea. Mr. Hitoshi praised the efforts of UNESCO IICBA, the African Union, and the Federal Ministry of Education, urging all stakeholders to invest boldly in teachers and girls’ education to achieve lasting transformation.

Also speaking, Dr. Quentin Wodon, Director at UNESCO IICBA, emphasized the importance of the project in strengthening pre-service education for girls in Nigeria. While acknowledging that the project is relatively small in scale, he noted its potential for far-reaching impact. He commended the collaborative efforts of the project team, especially with AU/CIEFFA and the KIX initiative. Dr. Wodon also spoke about upcoming opportunities, including a new e-learning initiative funded by the Japanese government to support female school leadership. He expressed hope that Nigeria would continue to participate in such proposals and stressed the value of planning and empirical discussions during the workshop to benefit teachers and girls alike.

The Federal Ministry of Education is committed to sustaining partnerships that drive inclusive and equitable education, and we look forward to continued collaboration with our valued partners, including the Government of Japan, UNESCO IICBA, AU/CIEFFA, and all stakeholders, in empowering Nigerian girls for a brighter future.