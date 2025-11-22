The Federal Government has published an updated list of 47 Federal Unity Colleges that will participate in various academic and administrative programmes for the 2025 school year....

The Federal Government has published an updated list of 47 Federal Unity Colleges that will participate in various academic and administrative programmes for the 2025 school year.

The list includes Federal Government Colleges (FGC), Federal Government Girls’ Colleges (FGGC), Federal Technical Colleges (FTC), and Federal Science Colleges (FSC) across the country.

The listed schools span all geopolitical zones, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening national unity, expanding access to quality education, and ensuring equal opportunities for students nationwide.

The 47 Unity Colleges featured in the 2025 schedule include institutions such as FGGC Minjibir, FGC Daura, FGC Ilorin, FGGC Bwari, FGC Azare, FTC Gwandu, FTC Michika, FGC Billiri, among others.

The Ministry noted that the comprehensive list aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance standards, improve infrastructure, and promote academic excellence across Federal Unity Colleges.

Further details will be communicated through official channels as preparations for the academic year progress.