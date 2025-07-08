Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated Nigeria’s firm commitment to a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing, stating that the country’s pressing priorities lie in eradicating poverty and tackling climate change — not the pursuit of nuclear weapons.

He made the remarks while receiving the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation (CTBTO), Dr. Robert Floyd, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The outcome of any nuclear conflict is never a win-win situation; it is always the opposite. We are fighting poverty; we are fighting a war against the relationship between the economy and ecology in sub-Saharan Africa. We have no business dabbling in anything that has to do with nuclear weapons,” Shettima declared.

According to a statement from Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Shettima assured the CTBTO of Nigeria’s continued cooperation in efforts to end nuclear testing globally.

He commended the organisation’s role in promoting global security, citing its network of 337 monitoring stations which have successfully detected every nuclear test conducted by North Korea.

“The beauty of CTBTO’s function is that its monitors also serve civilian purposes, especially in assisting us to detect tsunamis and volcanic seismic activities. Your functions are contributing to the global stability of our ecology,” the Vice President said.

Mr Floyd, in his remarks, applauded Nigeria’s leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and its sustained contributions to international nuclear disarmament norms. He described Nigeria as a “natural partner” of the CTBTO, acknowledging the technical inputs of the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

“The lifesaving data generated by Nigeria’s monitoring stations have been vital in the early detection of both natural disasters and human-induced environmental risks,” Mr Floyd added.

Acting Chairman of NAEC, Anthony Ekedegwa, noted that the partnership with the CTBTO has significantly enhanced Nigeria’s capacity in nuclear science and monitoring.

“This collaboration has enabled us to develop systems in line with global best practices,” he said.

Director General of the NNRA, Yau Idris, described the relationship as vital to Nigeria’s compliance with international nuclear safety and regulatory standards.

“Our cooperation ensures we remain at the forefront of global adherence to nuclear test bans and safety protocols,” he stated.

Also present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed; CTBTO Senior External Relations Officer, Charles Oko; and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NAEC and NNRA.