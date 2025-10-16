The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on October 15, 2025, paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, as part of efforts to strengthen rehabilitation and reintegration programs of inmates within Nigeria’s correctional system. Dr. Tunji-O...

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on October 15, 2025, paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja, as part of efforts to strengthen rehabilitation and reintegration programs of inmates within Nigeria’s correctional system.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo was accompanied by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), during the visit, which focused on assessing ongoing rehabilitation initiatives and the general condition of the facility.

The minister and his delegation toured key areas of the centre, including vocational workshops, educational classrooms, and ICT training units, where inmates acquire practical and digital skills to aid their reintegration after release.

Commending the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for maintaining a humane and reform-focused environment, Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasized the importance of regular oversight visits to ensure transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in custodial management.

READ ALSO: FG, EU Launch 40 Million Euros Education Transformation Initiative

“Rehabilitation must remain at the heart of our correctional philosophy,” he said. “The Federal Government is committed to improving the welfare of inmates and aligning our correctional standards with international best practices.”

NBA President Afam Osigwe lauded the partnership between the Ministry of Interior, the NCoS, and the NBA in advancing inmate rehabilitation. He stressed that access to education, legal aid, and vocational training are crucial to reducing repeat offenses and promoting successful reintegration.

Osigwe also pledged the NBA’s continued support for correctional reforms, including the provision of educational materials and other resources to strengthen rehabilitation programs across the country.

The Controller General of the NCoS, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, described the visit as a morale booster for staff and inmates alike, reaffirming the Service’s commitment to reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration in line with global standards.

The inspection concluded with a tour of the water production unit, drug manufacturing area, and perimeter security facilities, followed by an interactive session with inmates, where the visitors encouraged them to stay focused on personal development and transformation.

The visit, officials noted, underscores the government’s drive to make rehabilitation a cornerstone of Nigeria’s correctional system, and highlights the growing collaboration between government agencies, the legal community, and other stakeholders in building a more effective and humane correctional process.