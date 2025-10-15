The Federal Government of Nigeria and the European Union (EU) have launched a landmark €40 million initiative aimed at transforming education and empowering youth in Northwest Nigeria....

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the European Union (EU) have launched a landmark €40 million initiative aimed at transforming education and empowering youth in Northwest Nigeria.

The programme, known as the Education and Youth Empowerment Initiative (IPINC), was inaugurated in Abuja, bringing together key stakeholders to chart a new course for inclusive and sustainable education reform in the region.

In his opening address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, represented by Dr. Ejeh Usman, Director of Polytechnics and Allied Institutions, highlighted the initiative’s strong alignment with national priorities. “This programme is a cornerstone of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and our Education Sector Renewal Initiative,” he stated. “It is a unique opportunity to ensure that every child in the Northwest, irrespective of circumstance, has access to quality education and the chance to reach their full potential.”

Also speaking, the representative of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mr. Benjamin Nyanza Galadima, described the €40 million fund as a catalyst for large-scale transformation. “This €40 million is seed capital for broader development,” he noted. “We must look beyond the classroom and develop bankable projects that will attract private sector investment, in line with the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy and Nigeria’s National Development Plan.”

The Director of Basic Education, Dr. (Mrs.) Folake Davies Olatunji, commended the European Union for its consistent partnership in strengthening Nigeria’s education system. She emphasized that the initiative will reinforce foundational learning, enhance teacher training, promote digital literacy, and create inclusive learning environments that ensure no child is left behind. “This initiative is a critical driver for national transformation, prioritizing human capital development as the bedrock of our progress,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union, Ms. Kate Kanebi, Programme Manager for the EU Education Portfolio, reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s education reforms.

She explained that the €40 million (approximately ₦69.9 billion) investment will focus on creating safe and inclusive learning environments, training teachers and providing essential materials, expanding digital literacy and vocational skills, supporting non-formal education for out-of-school youth, and strengthening education governance and policy implementation. “The EU is committed to ensuring this initiative delivers measurable impact, especially for girls and marginalized learners,” Ms. Kanebi affirmed, stressing the importance of collaboration with government institutions and development partners.

Key participants at the inaugural meeting included representatives of the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, the Technical Assistance Team (TAT), UBEC, TRCN, UNESCO, UNICEF, Plan International, Save the Children, and the World Bank.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ensuring that every child in Nigeria receives quality education, regardless of background or location.