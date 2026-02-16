The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with state governments to ensure the delivery of quality education to every Nigerian child. The call was made by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, who reiterated his commitment to working with sub-national government...

The call was made by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, who reiterated his commitment to working with sub-national governments to ensure that education policies are not only well-designed but effectively implemented across Nigeria.

In a late Sunday statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Dr Alausa stated this while commending the Committee of States’ Commissioners of Education in Nigeria (COSCEN) during the maiden peer-learning webinar.

According to the statement, Dr Alausa described the webinar as a timely and strategic platform to strengthen collaboration between the Federal Government and states in tackling the challenge of out-of-school children.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and reinforces the Ministry’s mandate to ensure every Nigerian child has access to high-quality education that meets global standards.

The statement further revealed that Dr Alausa emphasised that sustainable progress in reducing out-of-school children requires coordinated reforms, shared accountability, and evidence-based interventions across federal and state levels.

Dr Alausa also highlighted the importance of aligning state-level reforms with national frameworks, acknowledging the complementary role of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education in supporting targeted interventions, while stressing that continuous knowledge exchange, data-driven planning, and harmonised implementation are essential to achieving measurable improvements in access, retention, and equity.

In his remarks, the Chairman of COSCEN, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, noted that the peer-learning series is designed to deepen collaboration among State Commissioners of Education and harmonise state initiatives with federal policies toward the sustainable reduction of out-of-school children nationwide.

Dr Olohungbebe stated that the platform would enable states to share practical solutions and align strategies with federal interventions, ensuring that complementary roles at national and sub-national levels translate into measurable outcomes for children.

The maiden webinar will feature the Honourable Commissioner for Education, Gombe State, Aishatu Umar Maigari, who will present the state’s innovative and data-driven interventions that have improved enrolment outcomes and created scalable models adaptable across Nigeria’s diverse education systems.

Also speaking at the session, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, Dr Muhammad Sani Idris, will provide a national context and outline how federal policies and programmes are strengthening states’ efforts to expand access to education.

According to Dr Leo Ebenezer of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, who serves as the National Coordinator, the webinar scheduled for 25 February 2026 via Microsoft Teams is structured to advance COSCEN’s peer-learning agenda and promote coordinated reforms aimed at addressing Nigeria’s out-of-school challenge more effectively. He described the platform as an opportunity for states to share practical experiences and align strategies to achieve improved outcomes.

Through strengthened collaboration, shared learning, and policy alignment, COSCEN and its partners continue to reinforce a unified national response to ensure inclusive and equitable access to quality education for every Nigerian child.