The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to resolving all pending issues concerning the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

This message was conveyed in Sunday’s statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations to the Federal Ministry of Education, made available to TVC.

According to the statement, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmed, have jointly reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government to constructive engagement with the ASUU towards the sustainable resolution of all outstanding issues affecting the university system.

The statement reads, “The Ministers stated that the Federal Government has demonstrated demonstrable sincerity, patience, and goodwill in its dialogue with the Union, noting that virtually all the concerns raised by ASUU have been addressed.

“These include the introduction of a large percentage of teaching allowance and significant improvements in the conditions of service of academic staff. The few remaining matters are those that rightfully fall within the jurisdiction of the governing councils of the respective universities, which have been recently reconstituted to handle such internal issues.

“They noted that, though the government is making all efforts to resolve all the issues and ensure that students remain in school, ASUU is not operating with the same zeal. The government had met the deadline for presenting its position to the union as agreed, yet instead of reverting to the Ministry in continuation of dialogue, ASUU has chosen to proceed with strike action.

“This action, the Ministers observed, does not reflect a spirit of cooperation or fairness to the students and the public, especially given the government’s demonstrable commitment and concrete steps already taken.”

However, the FG warns against embarking on strike, emphasising that the “no work, no pay” policy remains an extant labour law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the government will be guided by this law should academic activities be disrupted in the nation’s universities. While the government continues to demonstrate goodwill and flexibility, it will not abdicate its responsibility to uphold fairness and accountability in the use of public resources.

The statement reassured Nigerian students, parents, and the general public that the Federal Government is firmly committed to maintaining industrial harmony in the tertiary education system. The Ministers appealed to all academic unions to embrace partnership and dialogue rather than confrontation, in the collective interest of the nation’s higher education system.

They reiterated that the government’s education reform agenda is designed to enhance teaching and research conditions, promote institutional autonomy through strengthened university governance, and ensure that the academic community thrives in an environment of mutual respect, productivity, and innovation.

The Honourable Ministers reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to work with all stakeholders to safeguard the academic calendar and prevent further disruption in the learning process. They urged ASUU to reconsider its position and return to dialogue in the best interest of students and the future of Nigeria’s education system.

TVC previously reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities have declared a two-week warning strike across all public universities in Nigeria starting Monday.

The announcement was made by the National President of the Union, Prof. Chris Piwuna, while addressing the press in Abuja on Sunday at the University of Abuja.

The union directs all members of it branches of ASUU across public university to suspend all academic activities and begin the comprehensive strike starting midnight, as agreement with the Federal Government haven’t yielded a result.