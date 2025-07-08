The Federal Government has announced that Students below the age of 16 will no longer be given admission into the nations' tertiary institutions....

The Minister Of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this while speaking at the policy meeting of the Joint Admissions and Mstriculations Board in Abuja.

The issue of age of admission seekers into higher institutions of learning in Nigeria has been on the front burner for sometime following allegations and counter allegations of the suitability of students under 18 for University Education.

The announcement by the Minister is expected to bring to an end the unending debate about who is eligible for admission into tertiary institutions and at what age.