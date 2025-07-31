The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to open governance, accountability, and youth inclusion through continued collaboration with the Open Government Partnership (OGP)....

Minister of Youth Development and Global OGP Co-Chair, Ayodele Olawande, gave the assurance during a high-level engagement with civil society organisations and the OGP Secretariat in Abuja.

Olawande praised the efforts of non-state actors and the OGP Secretariat in promoting transparency and public sector reforms.

He stressed the need to revive ethical values among Nigerian youth, warning that the nation’s challenge lies not in the absence of accountability systems, but in the erosion of shared values.

“The OGP has proven to be a vital platform for collaboration between government and civil society. Our current task is not just to improve systems but to restore civic values that uphold integrity and national service,” the Minister said.

Incoming Global OGP Co-Chair, Soji Apampa, commended the Minister’s leadership and called for the finalisation of Nigeria’s National Action Plan, alongside securing presidential assent. He noted that these steps were key to sustaining the country’s OGP commitments.

Also speaking, Global OGP Chief Executive Officer, Aiden Eyakuze, reiterated the organisation’s support for inclusive governance and applauded Nigeria’s efforts to foster stronger partnerships between ministries and civil society.

He echoed calls for a renewed focus on value reorientation among young Nigerians, stressing that restoring civic responsibility was central to long-term national development.

The meeting ended with a joint pledge to deepen cooperation on open governance, enhance youth participation, and promote value-based leadership at all levels of government.