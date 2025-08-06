The Federal Government has issued a critical flood alert, warning that 19 states across Nigeria will experience heavy rainfall and possible flooding over a five-day period...

The Federal Government has issued a critical flood alert, warning that 19 states across Nigeria will experience heavy rainfall and possible flooding over a five-day period, from Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9, 2025.

The alert was issued on Tuesday by the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre under the Federal Ministry of Environment. The Centre urged residents, local authorities, and stakeholders in the affected areas to take immediate safety and preventive measures to minimise the risk to lives and property.

States and areas at risk include:

Akwa Ibom : Edor, Eket, Ikom, Oron, Upenekang

Bauchi : Tafawa-Balewa, Azare, Jama’are, Kari, Misau, Jama’a

Ebonyi : Abakaliki, Echara, Ezilo

Cross River : Ogoja, Edor, Obubra

Nasarawa : Keana, Keffi, Wamba

Benue : Agaku, Buruku, Gboko, Igumale, Ito, Katsina-Ala, Ugba, Vande-Ikya

Kaduna : Jaji, Kafancha, Birnin-Gwari, Zaria

Katsina : Bindawa, Bakori, Daura, Funtua

Kebbi : Bagudo, Birnin-Kebbi, Bunza, Gwandu, Jega, Kalgo, Kamba, Kangiwa, Shanga, Ribah, Sakaba, Saminaka, Yelwa, Gauri-Banza

Kano : Bebeji, Gezawa, Gwarzo, Kano, Karaye, Tudun Wada, Wudil, Kunchi

Niger : Kontagora, Rijau, Ringim

Plateau : Mangu

Taraba : Donga, Takum

Jigawa : Diginsa, Gumel, Dutse, Gwaram, Hadejia, Miga

Yobe : Machina, Potiskum

Zamfara : Anka

Sokoto : Sokoto, Wamakko

Borno : Biu

Gombe: Bajoga

The Ministry advised residents of these flood-prone communities to remain vigilant, monitor weather forecasts, and evacuate from low-lying areas where necessary. Farmers, commuters, and emergency responders were also urged to stay alert and adopt precautionary measures.

Authorities assured that further updates would be provided in real time to reduce the risk of disaster. The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting affected communities and limiting the impact on lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure.