The Federal Government has called on private tertiary institutions across the country to join the Tertiary Education Research and Application Service (TERAS), a national digital platform aimed at strengthening teaching, research and institutional efficiency. The invitation was contained in a stateme...

The Federal Government has called on private tertiary institutions across the country to join the Tertiary Education Research and Application Service (TERAS), a national digital platform aimed at strengthening teaching, research and institutional efficiency.

The invitation was contained in a statement on Tuesday, January 20, by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade.

According to the statement, the initiative forms part of government efforts to transform Nigeria’s higher education system through technology and strategic collaboration with the private sector.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, CON, said the expansion of TERAS is a major step toward building a more resilient and globally competitive tertiary education ecosystem.

He stressed that meaningful progress in the education sector requires cooperation between government and private stakeholders.

The minister explained that TERAS, implemented in partnership with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has traditionally served public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. However, eligible private institutions are now being invited to participate and benefit from the platform’s services.

READ ALSO: FG Launches N50m Student Venture Fund To Spur Innovation In Tertiary Institutions

Dr. Alausa described TERAS as a unified national digital infrastructure that offers reliable internet connectivity, structured onboarding processes, cost efficiency, standardised quality assurance mechanisms and data-driven decision-making tools.

He noted that these features are essential for improving academic delivery, research output and overall institutional performance.

According to him, opening the platform to private institutions aligns with the Federal Government’s broader goal of creating an inclusive and integrated higher education system in line with global best practices.

He added that wider participation would promote collaboration among institutions, enhance collective bargaining power and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to a fully digitalised tertiary education environment.

The minister therefore urged interested private universities, polytechnics and colleges of education to formally express their interest and engage with TETFund through the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

Dr. Alausa reaffirmed that the initiative supports the education agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises improved access to quality and inclusive education.

He maintained that TERAS would help position Nigerian institutions for greater relevance in global learning, research and innovation, while contributing to national development.