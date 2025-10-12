The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Honourable Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, has officially launched the Digitalization of Public Schools Initiative and flagged off the distribution of Interactive Smart Boards to public schools across the country....

The landmark event, held at Queen’s College, Lagos today 10th of October marks a new chapter in the modernization of Nigeria’s education system and reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for accessible, technology-driven, and globally competitive education.

Speaking at the launch, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Alausa, described the initiative as a bold declaration that Nigeria is ready to embrace the future of learning. He emphasized that the project represents more than a technological milestone it is a transformation of how teaching and learning will be experienced in Nigerian classrooms.

“The shift from chalkboards to smart boards represents a transition from traditional

which is directional learning to dynamic, interactive, and technology-enabled classrooms. Every child, regardless of background or location, will now have access to modern, quality education that prepares them for the knowledge-driven global economy,” he stated.

Dr. Alausa highlighted several major federal initiatives that complement this transformation, including the Nigeria Education Data Initiative (NEDI) for evidence-based planning, the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) for certificate authentication, and the $40 million Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to strengthen ICT infrastructure in 10 universities and expand hybrid learning.

He added that through UBEC, the Ministry is ensuring that the benefits of digital education extend to basic and secondary levels, with broadband connectivity, teacher training, and the distribution of digital tools across all states. “Through initiatives such as the National EdTech Strategy, digital literacy training for teachers and learners, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence and robotics into our curriculum, we are building an education system that meets the demands of the digital economy,” he said.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Mrs. Aisha Garba, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that technology serves as an enabler of inclusive and equitable education. She explained that the Commission is leading efforts to digitalize teaching and learning across basic schools nationwide. “Interactive Smart Boards will transform the classroom experience by making lessons dynamic, visual, and participatory. Teachers will integrate multimedia content, while students will engage through touch and interaction, making learning a true experience of discovery,” she noted.

She further outlined UBEC’s ongoing interventions, including the distribution of over 60,000 tablets to teachers under the BESDA-AF project, collaboration with NITDA to develop a Digital Literacy Curriculum, and establishment of Digital Learning Centres across all geopolitical zones. She also mentioned the creation of a Department for Data and AI in Education and the upgrading of the UBEC Digital Resource Centre in Abuja into a national hub for digital content development and teacher support.

In his welcome message, the Chairman of Lagos State SUBEB Dr Hakeem Babatunde Shittu commended the Federal Ministry of Education and UBEC for their proactive partnership with state governments, describing the initiative as a landmark step in aligning national and sub-national efforts to bridge the digital divide. He noted that Lagos State’s existing Innovate Eko STEAM Programme provides a strong foundation for this collaboration, which will further strengthen digital learning infrastructure nationwide.

In her vote of thanks, Dr. (Mrs.) Obabori, Principal of Queen’s College, Lagos, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, UBEC, and all partners for their leadership and vision in championing this transformation. She commended teachers and students for their enthusiasm in embracing the new digital tools and urged continued collaboration to ensure sustainability and impact.

The digitalization of public schools represents the government’s enduring commitment to innovation, data-driven education, and social inclusion not just an initiative but a new era in Nigerian education—one that promises renewed hope for every student, empowered teachers, and stronger institutions ready to drive national developmentt.

With this milestone, the Federal Government has set Nigeria firmly on the path to digital inclusion, educational innovation, and global competitiveness, ensuring that every learner benefits from the promise of the Renewed Hope Agenda.