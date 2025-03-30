The Federal Government has flagged off the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Buruku/Gboko Water Supply Project at the Gboko Water Treatment Plant in Ameladu.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, performed ceremony in Gboko local government area of Benue State.

The ground-breaking ceremony at the Gboko Water Treatment Plant in Ameladu marked the commencement of an important project to provide safe drinking water to inhabitants of Buruku, Gboko, and nearby districts.

Speaking at the event, the Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Nigerians by ensuring access to essential amenities like potable water.

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, represented by his deputy, Sam Ode, made a list of water projects being carried out by the state government.

The Ministers also commissioned another water supply project in Wanune community in Tarka local government

The Minister highlighted that the project will benefit above 500 Thousand residents across Gboko, Tarka, and Buruku Local Government Areas.