The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked a viral report suggesting that it received a sponsorship request from a 15-year-old student qualified to represent Nigeria at the International Mathematics Olympiad in China.

According to a Sunday statement signed by Boriowo Folasade, Director, Press and Public Relations, the ministry stated that it has no record of such a request from any recognised body.

The statement reads, “The Federal Ministry of Education wishes to state clearly that it is not aware of the report circulating online regarding a supposed sponsorship request for a 15-year-old student, said to have qualified to represent Nigeria at the International Mathematics Olympiad in China.

“The Ministry affirms that there is no record or correspondence in its files indicating any such request for sponsorship from any recognised body. Accordingly, any relevant or verifiable information regarding this matter should be formally

presented to the Ministry for necessary action.

“The public is advised to disregard unverified reports and ensure that all education-related matters are confirmed through the Ministry’s official communication channels.”

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to encouraging and supporting outstanding students through due process and transparent procedures.