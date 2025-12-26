The Federal Government has confirmed that Nigeria continues to work closely with the United States and other international partners in tackling terrorism and violent extremism across the country....

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the cooperation involves intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other forms of support conducted in line with international law and respect for national sovereignty.

The Ministry said the collaboration has contributed to precision air strikes on terrorist targets in the North-West.

The government stressed that all counter-terrorism operations are guided by the need to protect civilian lives, uphold national unity and respect the rights and dignity of all Nigerians, regardless of faith or ethnicity. It added that terrorist attacks against any community remain an assault on Nigeria’s core values and global peace.

According to the statement, Nigeria is also working with partners to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt financing and logistics, counter cross-border threats, and strengthen domestic security and intelligence institutions.

The Ministry said it would continue to engage international partners through established diplomatic and security channels and keep the public informed through official platforms.