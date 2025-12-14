The Federal Government has announced a nationwide ban on the admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) in all public and private secondary schools. This was disclosed in a Sunday directive signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federa...

The Federal Government has announced a nationwide ban on the admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) in all public and private secondary schools.

This was disclosed in a Sunday directive signed by Boriowo Folasade, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the statement, the directive follows growing concerns over the increasing incidence of examination malpractice, including the use of so-called special centres during external examinations, which undermine the integrity and credibility of Nigeria’s education system.

The statement reads, “The policy will take effect from the next academic calendar 2026/27 with admissions and transfers now restricted strictly to Senior Secondary School One ($$1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2). Admission or transfer into SS3 will no longer be permitted under any circumstances.

“The Ministry explained that the measure is aimed at discouraging last-minute movement of students for examination-related advantages, ensuring proper academic monitoring, and promoting continuity in teaching and learning.

“School proprietors, principals, and administrators nationwide have been directed to comply fully with the policy, as any violation will attract appropriate sanctions in line with existing education regulations and guidelines.

“The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining academic standards, promoting fairness, and restoring credibility to public examinations across the country.”