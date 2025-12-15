The Federal Government has announced a nationwide ban on the admission and transfer of students into Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) in all public and private secondary schools....

The directive, issued through the Federal Ministry of Education, is aimed at curbing examination malpractice, including the growing use of so-called special centres during external examinations.

According to the Ministry, the policy will take effect from the 2026/27 academic session, with admissions and transfers henceforth restricted strictly to Senior Secondary School One (SS1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2). Admission or transfer into SS3 will no longer be permitted under any circumstance.

The Ministry said the measure is designed to discourage last-minute movement of students for examination-related advantages, ensure effective academic monitoring, and promote continuity in teaching and learning.

School proprietors, principals and administrators across the country have been directed to comply fully with the policy, warning that violations will attract appropriate sanctions in line with existing education regulations.

The Ministry reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to upholding academic standards, promoting fairness, and restoring the credibility of public examinations nationwide.