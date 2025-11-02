The Federal Capital Police Command, in its effort to intensify the fight against criminals within the capital city, has directed all tactical teams to strategic areas to comb the nooks and crannies of the territory. This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relati...

This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh.

According to the statement, CP Miller Dantawaye directed all tactical and surveillance teams under the State Criminal Investigation Department, including operatives of the Police Mobile Force and the Counter Terrorism Unit, to join forces with the Department of Operations and all Divisional Police Formations in an extensive cleanup operation across the FCT.

The statement reads, "The special operation, which commences in November 2025 and will run through January 2026, is aimed at identifying, dislodging, and apprehending all criminal elements hibernating within the nooks and crannies of the Territory. The Commissioner of Police emphasised that the exercise will be conducted with intensity and consistency, as operatives have been directed to dominate identified black spots, criminal hideouts, and vulnerable communities, ensuring the safety and security of residents at all times."

It added, “The special operation, which commences in November 2025 and will run through January 2026, is aimed at identifying, dislodging, and apprehending all criminal elements hibernating within the nooks and crannies of the Territory. The Commissioner of Police emphasised that the exercise will be conducted with intensity and consistency, as operatives have been directed to dominate identified black spots, criminal hideouts, and vulnerable communities, ensuring the safety and security of residents at all times.”

The statement further stated that CP Dantawaye warned all officers and men involved in the operation to take the assignment seriously and discharge their duties professionally, stressing that no lapse, misconduct, or act of unprofessionalism will be tolerated under any guise.

He charged them to uphold the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and respect for human rights while carrying out the operation.

The CP further urged members of the public to cooperate fully with police personnel throughout the duration of this operation, noting that collaboration between security agencies and residents remains vital to achieving lasting peace.

He also advised residents to be security-conscious and to promptly report every suspicious movement, activity, or unfamiliar face to the nearest police station.