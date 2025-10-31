The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says it has disrupted an alleged terrorist plot planned for Halloween weekend, arresting multiple suspects in Michigan. FBI Director Kash Patel announced the operation in a post on X, early Friday, writing: “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terror...

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the operation in a post on X, early Friday, writing: “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come.”

He added: “Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”

The FBI’s Detroit Field Office later confirmed that agents were active in Dearborn and Inkster, two cities west of Detroit, on Friday morning.

“The FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities,” spokesperson Jordan Hall told CNN, adding that “there is no current threat to public safety.”

The Dearborn Police Department also issued a statement acknowledging the FBI’s presence in the area.

“We have been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning,” the department said. “We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time.”

Neither the Federal Bureau of Investigation nor local authorities have confirmed whether the arrests announced by Patel are directly connected to the operations in Dearborn and Inkster. Officials say more information will be released as the investigation progresses.