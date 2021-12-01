Fayemi gives Dec 18 deadline to governorship aspirants to resign position

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has directed anyone serving in his government who would like to contest the governorship primaries to tender his or her resignation latest by December 18th.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

The development, according to the statement, became imperative in order to ensure cohesion and excellent service delivery – two major hallmarks of the administration- remain uncompromised.

In compliance with directives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has slated the governorship primaries for January, ahead of the June 2022 governorship election.